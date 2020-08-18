J&K: Overnight showers break dry spell in Kashmir valley

Left Menu
A spell of overnight rainfall broke the prolonged dry spell in Kashmir valley even as the summer capital Srinagar had on Monday recorded the hottest August day in the last nearly four decades, officials said on Tuesday. On Monday, Srinagar city recorded a maximum temperature of 35.7 degrees Celsius, which was the hottest August day in the last 39 years, the officials said.

A spell of overnight rainfall broke the prolonged dry spell in Kashmir valley even as the summer capital Srinagar had on Monday recorded the hottest August day in the last nearly four decades, officials said on Tuesday. Many places in the Kashmir valley received a spell of rainfall during the night, the officials said. They said the valley witnessed rains and thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds which continued at few places till the morning. Srinagar city recorded 20.2 mm rainfall, while Qazigund 12.2 mm, Pahalgam 6.2 mm, Kupwara 5.2 mm, Gulmarg 2.6 mm, and Kokernag 1.8 mm, they said. The clouds dispersed in the morning, the officials said, adding, there is no forecast of rainfall ahead in the union territory.

The rainfall broke the prolonged dry spell in Kashmir valley which had been witnessing hotter days in the recent weeks. On Monday, Srinagar city recorded a maximum temperature of 35.7 degrees Celsius, which was the hottest August day in the last 39 years, the officials said. They said Monday's maximum temperature was six degrees above the normal. The city remained hotter than Jammu -- the winter capital of the UT -- which had recorded 32.1 degrees Celsius  on Monday. While the Met office had announced the arrival of monsoon on June 24 this year, the valley witnessed dry weather conditions amid soaring temperatures.

