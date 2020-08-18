Left Menu
Guj: Woman guard, two others found dead in Barda forest

Bodies of beat guard Hetal Solanki (30), her husband Kirti and Nagabhai Aagath, a daily-wage labourer of the forest department, were recovered from the forest during a search operation on Monday, said Ravi Mohan Saini, Porbandar superintendent of police. A missing person's complaint was lodged by the couple's family at Bagvadar police station on August 16, following which a search was launched, the senior official said.

Three persons, including a woman beat guard of the Gujarat Forest Department, were found dead in the protected forest of Barda mountain in Porbandar district, police said on Tuesday. Bodies of beat guard Hetal Solanki (30), her husband Kirti and Nagabhai Aagath, a daily-wage labourer of the forest department, were recovered from the forest during a search operation on Monday, said Ravi Mohan Saini, Porbandar superintendent of police.

A missing person's complaint was lodged by the couple's family at Bagvadar police station on August 16, following which a search was launched, the senior official said. "They went untraceable after they ventured into the forest on August 15. We found the dead bodies, with external injury marks, on Monday. We are awaiting the post-mortem and FSL reports to ascertain the cause of death," Saini said.

According to a release, the trio had ventured into the forest on the afternoon of August 15 to "keep a watch on illegal activities inside Barda forest". Incidentally, Hetal's husband is not associated with the forest department.

