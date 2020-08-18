Left Menu
Agriculture Minister of Telangana meets Gowda regarding availability of urea

Shri Gowda said that the Department of Fertilisers is monitoring the urea supplies to the state very closely and as well as through the weekly video conference.

Updated: 18-08-2020 18:33 IST
Shri Gowda requested Telangana  Government to ensure that data about sales, availability and stocks are updated timely on iFMS dashboard so as to get the real picture about the availability of fertilizers on a real-time basis. Image Credit: Twitter(@DVSadanandGowda)

Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers Shri D V Sadananda Gowda has said that adequate availability of Fertilizers has been ensured during the ongoing Kharif Season and his Ministry is monitoring the supplies very closely.

Agriculture Minister of Telangana Shri Singireddy Niranjan Reddy met Shri Gowda in New Delhi today regarding the availability of urea in Telangana. Shri Reddy said that the sales of urea have seen a substantial jump this Kharif season as compared to that of last year on the back of an increase in acreage under cultivation in the State. He requested for speeding up the supply of urea to Telangana during the ongoing month.

Shri Gowda said that the Department of Fertilisers is monitoring the urea supplies to the state very closely and as well as through the weekly video conference. There is a day to day interaction among officials and every issue highlighted is being addressed on topmost priority.

He said necessary directions have already been issued to ensure the supplies as per the agreed plan which is being monitored closely.

Shri Gowda requested Telangana Government to ensure that data about sales, availability and stocks are updated timely on iFMS dashboard so as to get the real picture about the availability of fertilizers on a real-time basis. He assured that supply will be strengthened, and the Department will continue to make efforts to ensure urea is available in adequate quantity to the farmers of Telangana as per requirement.

For the State of Telangana, the requirement projected for the entire Kharif 2020 season is 10.00 Lakh Metric Ton. Correspondingly, the requirement from 1st April to 16th August was 6.79 Lakh Metric Ton against which Department of Fertilizers has ensured availability of 9.04 Lakh MT, including the opening stock of 4.01 Lakh MT.

During the ongoing month of August against the projected requirement of 2.50 Lakh MT. Department of Fertilizers has ensured availability of 3.38 LakhMT (including opening stock of 2.67 Lakh MT). The stock of Urea available as on 16.08.2020 in Telangana is 1.76 Lakh MT which is sufficient to meet the remaining requirement of the current month which is projected as 1.20 Lakh MT.

(With Inputs from PIB)

