Third militant killed in Baramulla encounter; Two Army men succumb to injuries

A third militant was killed on Tuesday in the operation by security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir which began after the ultras shot dead two CRPF jawans and a policeman on Monday, officials said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 18-08-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 18:47 IST
A third militant was killed on Tuesday in the operation by security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir which began after the ultras shot dead two CRPF jawans and a policeman on Monday, officials said. Two Army jawans, who were injured on Monday in the encounter at Kreeri area of the north Kashmir district, have also succumbed to injuries, they said.

Security forces had chased the ultras after the attack and killed two of them including Sajad Haider -- a top commander of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit in north Kashmir. Another militant was killed on the second day of the operation, the officials said.

Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of the encounter, they said. The operation began immediately after the LeT militants carried out the attack on a naka party of the forces which left two CRPF jawans and a Special Police Officer (SPO) of Jammu and Kashmir policeman dead.

The officials said the search operation is going on..

