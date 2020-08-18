Left Menu
Development News Edition

Drop in flood flow in Godavari river; several villages still inundated

In East Godavari district, 95 relief camps have been opened where 14,477 people have been accommodated from flood- hit villages. In all 147 villages under 23 revenue mandals in the district remained marooned due to the deluge, according to the District Collector Muralidhar Reddy.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 18-08-2020 19:29 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 19:29 IST
Drop in flood flow in Godavari river; several villages still inundated

(Eds: adding details) Amaravati, Aug 18 (PTI): Tens of villages in West and East Godavari districts of Andhra Pradesh continue to remain marooned while some were cut off from the outside world though the flood flow in river Godavari started dwindling on Tuesday. After announcing a relief payment of Rs 2,000 each to the affected families, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy undertook an aerial survey in the afternoon of the flood havoc in the two districts.

The Chief Minister, who reviewed the situation with Collectors of the two districts and senior officials, said as per information available, the flood flow in the river might fall further to about 17 lakh cusecs by Tuesday night, 14-12 lakh cusecs on Wednesday and 9-8 lakh cusecs by Thursday. "This is a good sign," Jagan remarked.

After touching a peak of 22.90 lakh cusecs on Tuesday morning, the deluge eased a little with the flow dwindling to 22.40 lakh cusecs by afternoon and remained steady. In East Godavari district, 95 relief camps have been opened where 14,477 people have been accommodated from flood- hit villages.

In all 147 villages under 23 revenue mandals in the district remained marooned due to the deluge, according to the District Collector Muralidhar Reddy. Another 77 villages remained cut off.

Standing paddy crop in over 2,385 hectares was inundated in the district, while cotton in 225 hectares and horticulture crops in over 5,000 hectares were also affected. Full-scale enumeration of the damage would be undertaken after the flood recedes.

In neighbouring West Godavari, 55 villages under three mandals were still facing the flood fury. Vasishta Godavari, a tributary of the perennial river, was in spate, cutting off road communication network.

The district administration opened 26 relief camps where about 6,192 people were provided shelter after they were evacuated from the flood-affected villages, Collector Revu Mutyalaraju said. He said 71 villages remained cut off, where hundreds of families were stranded.

The administration was reaching out to the villages by boats and ensuring supply of essential commodities, the Collector added..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Three men booked for raping a woman: Police

Three men have been booked on charges of raping a woman and making viral a video of the crime, police said on Tuesday. On the basis of the womans complaint, a case under different sections of the Indian Penal Code, including section 376...

Nagpur records 1,024 new COVID-19 cases; 37 deaths

With the detection of 1,024 new cases of coronavirus, the tally in Maharashtras Nagpur district has reached 15,637 on Tuesday, an official said. Apart from this, the district also recorded 37 casualties, taking the toll in the region to 549...

Russia jails anti-Kremlin activist over Putin mannequin stunt

A Russian court on Tuesday sentenced an anti-Kremlin activist to two years in prison for displaying a life-size mannequin of President Vladimir Putin in a striped prison jumpsuit on a street in the city of Perm. The court found Alexander Sh...

Bar Association of India comes in support of Prashant Bhushan

The Bar Association of India BAI Tuesday came out in support of activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan, convicted for contempt of court, saying that at a time the citizenry is facing huge challenges, the stature of the Supreme Court would stand e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020