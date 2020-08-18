Left Menu
Development News Edition

Visva Bharati will seek CBI probe in August 17 campus violence: university authorities

Visva Bharati on Tuesday said it will seek a CBI inquiry into the August 17 campus violence, which forced its indefinite closure, according to a statement issued by the central university.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-08-2020 21:08 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 20:51 IST
Visva Bharati will seek CBI probe in August 17 campus violence: university authorities
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Visva Bharati on Tuesday said it will seek a CBI inquiry into the August 17 campus violence, which forced its indefinite closure, according to a statement issued by the central university. It said the university will remain shut until the perpetrators and TMC leaders who took the "lead" are booked.

Blaming TMC MLA Naresh Bauri and two other party leaders for the violence, it said the "university authorities will seek a CBI inquiry into the incident". "Unless the miscreants, who committed vandalism along with TMC leaders at the lead, are booked and until we are at ease through the creation of condition in which the members of the university are free from bodily harm and humiliation, Visva Bharati would remain closed."

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Mi Band 5 vs Honor Band 5: Specs comparison chart

Wentworth Season 8 episode 4 synopsis revealed, episode 3 recap, what more you can see

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Indians erect banners, pray for Kamala Harris to win U.S. election

Indians in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, which U.S. vice president hopeful Kamala Harris visited as a kid, erected banners, held special prayers and wished her success. Villagers in Painganadu, Harris ancestral village, put up banners o...

Russian jets bomb opposition-held Idlib - witnesses

Jets believed to be Russian bombed several towns in rebel-held northwestern Syria in a new flare-up of violence since a Turkish-Russian deal that halted major fighting nearly six months ago, witnesses said.War planes flying at high altitude...

Cricket-Test players left out of England's T20 squad for Pakistan series

England named a 14-man Twenty20 squad on Tuesday for the upcoming three-match series against Pakistan, with selectors leaving out players from the test squad in the ongoing series against the Asian side. Eoin Morgan will captain the side, w...

For-profit nursing homes in Connecticut harder hit by COVID-19, inquiry finds

For-profit nursing homes in Connecticut had significantly more cases and deaths from COVID-19 than non-profit ones, according to an independent inquiry released on Tuesday that shed new light on the shortfalls of the states pandemic respons...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020