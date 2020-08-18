Maneka shares video of dog being run over; man booked in Kapurthala

BJP MP Maneka Gandhi on Tuesday shared on social media a video purportedly showing a man running his car over a dog, following which he was booked in Punjab's Kapurthala. In her tweet, Gandhi said, "He is a breeder and seller of dogs for dog fights. This is what he does to dogs when they are no longer useful. This dog died after 30 minutes of being in excruciating pain." The accused, identified as Gurjinder Singh, has been booked under relevant sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the complaint of a representative of the People for Animals, police said.

Singh, a resident of Dandupur in Kapurthala, is absconding, they said. "We have registered a case in this regard," Kapurthala Senior Superintendent of Police Jaspreet Singh Sidhu told PTI over phone.

A few hours later, Gandhi, a former Union minister, shared another video on her twitter handle, showing dogs in cages, allegedly kept by the accused. She sought from Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and the Punjab police to put the accused behind bars.

“Here's a video of this man's dogs, which he had been using for dog fights. At night, he took all these dogs & threw them in the lake behind his house. One dog drowned & the others have been rescued by PFA. This man should go to jail,” Gandhi said in another tweet. The case has been registered at Talwandi Chaudhrian police station in Kapurthala.

The accused is said to be in the business of dog breeding, a police official said..