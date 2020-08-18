89 new COVID-19 cases in Chandigarh

Chandigarh's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,305 with 89 more people testing positive for the disease on Tuesday. The fresh cases include a two-year-old boy and a six-year-old girl, according to a medical bulletin.

Chandigarh has been witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases for the past several days. The city now has 1,030 active COVID-19 cases. The death toll stands at 30.

Sixty patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection. A total of 1,243 people have been cured so far, the bulletin said. A total of 22,198 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 19,787 have tested negative while reports in 86 cases are awaited, it said. PTI CHS VSD DPB