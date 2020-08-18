Left Menu
A crucial meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority to discuss reopening of city hotels, gymnasium and yoga centres in view of the current COVID-19 situation in the national capital was postponed on Tuesday, officials said.

DDMA meeting to discuss reopening hotels, gyms postponed

A crucial meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority to discuss reopening of city hotels, gymnasium and yoga centres in view of the current COVID-19 situation in the national capital was postponed on Tuesday, officials said. The meeting will now be held on Wednesday, an official said, adding that the DDMA had to postpone its Tuesday meeting as some senior officials could not be available due to their prior commitments.

The official said the DDMA had called the meeting at 11 am on Tuesday, but later it was postponed. "The DDMA meeting, which was scheduled to take place on Tuesday, has been postponed. The meeting will now be held at 11 am on Wednesday," the official said.

A decision on whether hotels, gymnasium and weekly markets in the city should be allowed to reopen is likely to be taken in the DDMA meeting, the official said. In its recent proposal to the LG, the government had said that in accordance with the 'Unlock' guidelines issued by the Centre, it has the right to take a decision on allowing establishments in Delhi.

The AAP government had said that although the COVID-19 cases have been increasing in several states and situation is deteriorating, hotels, gyms and weekly markets have been allowed to open there. The government had also sought to know from the LG as to why Delhiites are being stopped from earning their livelihood despite the fact that the number of coronavirus cases has been decreasing in the national capital.

