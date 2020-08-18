Nagaland reports more recoveries than new COVID-19 cases for fourth day in a row

Left Menu
While 134 patients were cured of the disease during the day, 65 people tested positive for coronavirus, he said. "State reports 134 recoveries of COVID-19 patients 79 from Dimapur, 36 from Kohima and 19 from Zunheboto district," the minister said.

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 18-08-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 22:06 IST
Nagaland reported more recoveries than fresh COVID-19 cases for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

"State reports 134 recoveries of COVID-19 patients 79 from Dimapur, 36 from Kohima and 19 from Zunheboto district," the minister said. A total of 108 people recovered from COVID-19 and 61 new cases were reported on Monday. The northeastern state registered 101 recoveries and 54 new infections on the previous day.

The recoveries stood at 123 and 18 fresh cases were found on Saturday. A total of 1,664 people have been cured of the disease so far, and the recovery rate in Nagaland has improved to 47.27 per cent, Phom said, adding that all the recovered patients will be kept under strict surveillance.

With 65 fresh infections, the state's coronavirus caseload has gone up to 3,520. The minister said, "65 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed out of 503 samples tested 41 in Kohima, 23 in Dimapur and one in Mon." Thirty-seven armed forces personnel, 11 frontline workers and eight returnees are among fresh patients, a health department official said.

The state now has 1,842 active coronavirus cases, while eight patients died and six migrated to other states, a health department official said. Out of the total confirmed cases in the state, 1,548 are armed forces and paramilitary personnel.

Dimapur has the maximum number of coronavirus cases at 1,796, followed by Kohima at 976, Mon and Peren at 264 each and Zunheboto at 100. Kiphire district continues to remain as the only infection-free district in the state.

