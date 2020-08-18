Left Menu
Development News Edition

Villagers await rescue boat as Godavari river reaches alarming levels

Villagers awaited rescue boats after the Godavari river reached an alarming level in the Achanta Mandal of the West Godavari district on Tuesday.

ANI | West Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 18-08-2020 22:08 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 22:08 IST
Villagers await rescue boat as Godavari river reaches alarming levels
Villages in Achanta Mandal of West Godavari district. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Villagers awaited rescue boats after the Godavari river reached an alarming level in the Achanta Mandal of the West Godavari district on Tuesday. The island villages including Ayodhya Lanka have been flooded with river water. The rise in water level has damaged the crops in the region.

Villagers appealed to the authorities to send boats to rescue them. A woman from Ayodhya Lanka, who was waiting for the boat since morning said, "We live in a hut made of leafy roof, which is now damaged due to floodwaters including the household items."

"People are saying that boat is coming but boatman is demanding Rs 1,500. How can we bear the expense," she asked. She urged the authorities to rescue her family and take them to a shelter. "Otherwise we have to spend the day in this water only," she said.

Another villager said, "We have been staying in the water since last night but no boat has come to rescue us. We even tried reaching the officials and none of them picking the phone." "How should we survive in this situation with old people and children?" asked the villager. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon orders two-week shutdown after COVID-19 surge

Lebanons interior ministry ordered businesses across the country to shut down for two weeks and enforced an overnight curfew from Friday after a rise in coronavirus infections. Tuesdays decision allows for clearing rubble, making repairs, a...

NFL winner Bose battling blood cancer, vows to return stronger

Former Indian forward Surojit Bose, an important member of Mahindra Uniteds National Football League win in 2005-06, is battling stage one blood cancer and is currently being treated at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Del...

2 held for killing property agent

Two men have been arrested for allegedly killing a 37-year-old property agent in outer Delhis Bawana area, police said on TuesdayDeen Dayal 35 and his accomplice Mohit 23, both residents of Bawana, have been arrested for killing the victim ...

Muthoot Fincorp loan book swells 32 pc this fiscal; mops up Rs 1,475 cr from spl liquidity measures

Gold loan player Muthoot Fincorp has raised Rs 1,475 crore under the partial credit guarantee scheme and RBIs special liquidity measures for NBFCsHFCs in the past four months, which has helped push its loan disbursals by 32 per cent so far ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020