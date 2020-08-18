Left Menu
2,543 new coronavirus cases in Pune district

Pune district reported 2,543 new coronavirus cases since previous evening, taking its case tally to 1,29,569, a health official said on Tuesday. The death toll in the district reached 3,200 with 96 people succumbing to the infection during this period, he added. "Of the 2,543 cases, 1,224 were from the Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which has recorded 76,157 patients so far.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 18-08-2020 23:13 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 22:50 IST
2,543 new coronavirus cases in Pune district
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Pune district reported 2,543 new coronavirus cases since previous evening, taking its case tally to 1,29,569, a health official said on Tuesday. The death toll in the district reached 3,200 with 96 people succumbing to the infection during this period, he added.

"Of the 2,543 cases, 1,224 were from the Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which has recorded 76,157 patients so far. However, 1,168 patients were also discharged from the hospitals in the city," he said. 785 new cases were recorded from Pimpri Chinchwad where the case count now stands at 36,863.

