Modak Sagar, which supplies water to Mumbai, overflows

Tulsi and Vihar lakes, which are located within the city limits, have already filled up. Modak Sagar on the Vaitarna river in Thane district, which has a total storage capacity of 15.8 TMC, overflowed around 9.30 pm, said an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Updated: 18-08-2020 23:19 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 23:19 IST
Modak Sagar, one of the seven reservoirs which supply water to Mumbai, started overflowing on Tuesday night following incessant rains in the catchment area, said a civic official. Tulsi and Vihar lakes, which are located within the city limits, have already filled up.

Modak Sagar on the Vaitarna river in Thane district, which has a total storage capacity of 15.8 TMC, overflowed around 9.30 pm, said an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Last year the dam was full by July 26, whereas the year before it had overflowed on July 15, 2019.

Seven reservoirs -- Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi -- supply water to the megapolis. Pawai lake, another lake in the city limits, overflowed earlier. Its water is not used for drinking purposes, though.

The BMC has implemented 20 per cent water cut in the city as the dams supplying water to Mumbai had less than 50 percent water stock as of July end. With a good rainfall in August, the seven dams have 83 per cent water stock, officials said.

