Left Menu
Development News Edition

T'gana: Ministers visit rain hit areas of Warangal: Godavari river water level eases

A team of Telangana Ministers, including Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao visited flood-hit areas in Warangal on Tuesday, even as there was a dip in water levels in the Godavari river at the temple town of Bhadrachalam.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-08-2020 23:47 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 23:30 IST
T'gana: Ministers visit rain hit areas of Warangal: Godavari river water level eases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A team of Telangana Ministers, including Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao visited flood-hit areas in Warangal on Tuesday, even as there was a dip in water levels in the Godavari river at the temple town of Bhadrachalam. Municipal Administration minister K T Rama Rao, the working president of the ruling TRS, who headed the team, told reporters that Rs 25 crore would be allotted to repair damaged infrastucture in Warangal.

Rao, health minister Eatala Rajender and some of their cabinet colleagues had reached Warangal on Tuesday morning on a directive from Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and visted flood hit areas. Rao said a special month long drive would be conducted in Warangal to remove all encroachments on drains in the city.

The Minister appointed a committee under the Warangal Urban Collector to identify encroachments on floodwater, drainage and sewerage canals and remove them, an official release said. Rama Rao, who is the Chief Minister's son, said Rs 25 crore would be allotted to restore damaged roads and other infrastructure and that more funds would be released, if needed, after estimates of the damage were made.

Rao said people had told the team during their tour of the affected areas that enroachments on drains were the reason for flood waters not being drained, resulting in roads and residential areas being inundated. "Whatever the people said is very true. There are several illegal encroachments of the drains in the city. They have to be removed immediately, the release quoted Rao as saying.

The minister directed officials concerned to remove all encroachments within a month, it said Meanwhile, the water level in the Godavari river at Bhadrachalam (in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district) at 7 PM on Tuesday went down from the danger mark of 53 feet to 51.90 feet, official sources said. On Tuesday, Adilabad received 16 mm of rainfall, followed by Mahabubnagar (15 mm), according to official data.

The Met Department, in its weather forecast for Telangana, said heavy rain was very to occur at isolated places in the districts of Adilabad, Warangal Urban and Rural and others on August 19.

TRENDING

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Lenovo launches new range of Legion gaming laptops in India: Check price, specs

Business people in SA and Ghana to engage in trade and investment talks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

UN tribunal convicts Hezbollah defendant in Hariri assassination case

A U.N.-backed court on Tuesday convicted a member of the Hezbollah group of conspiring to kill former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri in a 2005 bombing that set the stage for years of confrontation between Lebanons political forces....

Trump's postmaster general pauses service cuts after mail-in ballots outcry

U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on Tuesday suspended all mail service changes until after the November election, bowing to an outcry by Democrats that the moves appeared to be an attempt to boost President Donald Trumps re-election chan...

Builders get extension to complete pending projects in Noida till Dec 2021

The Noida Authority on Tuesday extended the deadline for over a dozen builders to complete the pending projects here by December 31, 2021 under its zero period policy, an official statement said. These builders had earlier assured deliv...

UAV in Odisha fishermen's net in Bay of Bengal

It was a surprise for a group of fishermen from Odishas Balasore district as they netted an unmanned aerial vehicle UAV while fishing in the Bay of Bengal. The UAV was caught by the fishermen of Talapada village when they went to the deep s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020