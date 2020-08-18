LeT militant held in J&K's Bandipora

Security forces arrested a Lashkar-e-Taiba militant in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on Tuesday, and recovered arms and ammunition from his possession, police said. The arrested militant, Subzar Ahmad Rather alias Aatish Bhai, is a resident of Awneera area in Shopian. He had recently joined the LeT and was tasked to carry out subversive activities in and around Hajin area in Bandipora district of south Kashmir, a police official said.

Based on credible information, Rather was held from Check Chandrageer area of Hajin. Arms and ammunition, including a pistol, a magazine and four pistol rounds were recovered from his possession, the official said. A case has been registered and an investigation has been initiated, he added.