Left Menu
Development News Edition

Flood relief work a high priority: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that flood relief work is a high priority of the government, according to state minister Anil Rajbhar on Tuesday.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 18-08-2020 23:59 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 23:59 IST
Flood relief work a high priority: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister
Uttar Pradesh Minister Anil Rajbhar (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that flood relief work is a high priority of the government, according to state minister Anil Rajbhar on Tuesday. While addressing a press conference the minister said, "The Chief Minister directed the District Magistrates of flood affected districts to provide timely relief to the flood victims. The Chief Minister has given instructions not to build a camps for flood affected people in schools and panchayat buildings located near the land affected by the water flow."

Rajbhar said at present all the embankments are safe in the state. Continuous monitoring is being done in relation to floods. Relief commissioner Sanjay Goel said that 14 people have died in flood-related incidents in the state so far this year and 16 districts in state are affected by deluge.

Rajbhar said, "The situation is not worrying anywhere. In the flood affected districts of the state, 15 teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and seven teams of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and PAC have been deployed for search and rescue. Thus a total of 22 teams have been deployed. As many as 1,176 boats have been deployed in flood affected areas. Detailed guidelines regarding rescue and relief management have been issued to deal with floods/ floods." He said food kits are being distributed to the flood affected families. This kit contains 17 types of ingredients including 10 kg flour, 10 kg rice, 10 kg potato, 5 kg, 2 kg roasted gram, 2 kg pigeonpea, 500 g salt, 250 g turmeric, 250 g chilli, 250 g coriander, 5 litre kerosene, 1 packet candles, 1 packet matches, 10 packets biscuits, 1 packet refined oil, 100 tablets chlorine and 2 bath soaps are being distributed.

He said that so far 90,372 kg foodgrains and 2,05,917 metre tarpaulin have been distributed under relief material. He said 267 medical teams have been deployed. Rajbhar said that 331 flood relief camps and 748 flood checks have been set up in the state to deal with the disaster. At present, 838 villages of 16 districts of the state (Ambedkarnagar, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Bahraich, Ballia, Barabanki, Basti, Badaun, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Lakhimpurkiri, Mau, Deoria, Santakbirnagar, and Sitapur) are affected by the floods. The Sharda River, Palia Kala (Lakhimpurkiri), Saryu (Ghaghra) River, Turtipar (Ballia), Saryu (Ghaghra) River are flowing above the danger mark in in Elginbridge (Barabanki) and Sarayu (Ghaghra) River (Ayodhya). As many as 353 animal camps have been established in the state and 6,64,881 animals have also been vaccinated.

He said that pruned straw has been distributed in the flood-affected areas. Disaster Control Centres have been set up at the district and state levels to deal with the disaster. (ANI)

TRENDING

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Lenovo launches new range of Legion gaming laptops in India: Check price, specs

Business people in SA and Ghana to engage in trade and investment talks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Saints OL Peat dealing with broken thumb

New Orleans Saints versatile guard Andrus Peat is nursing a broken thumb, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday. While Rapoport did not divulge how long Peat would be sidelined, ESPNs Dan Graziano later reported that the 26-y...

From Jimmy Carter to AOC, Democrats to highlight party's past and future

Democrats will highlight the partys future leaders and turn to a political powerhouse from the past, former President Bill Clinton, to make the case for U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden at their national convention on Tuesday. Bidens w...

UN tribunal convicts Hezbollah defendant in Hariri assassination case

A U.N.-backed court on Tuesday convicted a member of the Hezbollah group of conspiring to kill former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri in a 2005 bombing that set the stage for years of confrontation between Lebanons political forces....

Trump's postmaster general pauses service cuts after mail-in ballots outcry

U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on Tuesday suspended all mail service changes until after the November election, bowing to an outcry by Democrats that the moves appeared to be an attempt to boost President Donald Trumps re-election chan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020