Left Menu
Development News Edition

Visva-Bharati to seek CBI probe in August 17 campus violence: Varsity authorities

Visva-Bharati Tuesday said it will seek CBI inquiry into the August 17 vandalism in its campus which forced the indefinite closure of the institution, according to a statement issued by the central university.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-08-2020 00:24 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 00:16 IST
Visva-Bharati to seek CBI probe in August 17 campus violence: Varsity authorities
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Visva-Bharati Tuesday said it will seek CBI inquiry into the August 17 vandalism in its campus which forced the indefinite closure of the institution, according to a statement issued by the central university. The university blamed TMC MLA Naresh Bauri and two other leaders of the ruling party in the state for ransacking of the university's properties to protest the erection of the boundary wall of the ground of Poush Mela, an important annual cultural event started over a century ago by Maharshi Debendranath Tagore, the father of Nobel laureate Gurudev Rabindra Nath Tagore.

The University will remain shut until the perpetrators and TMC leaders who took the "lead" are booked, it said. "The University authorities would seek a CBI inquiry into the incident ... Unless the miscreants, who committed vandalism along with TMC leaders at the lead, are booked and until we are at ease through the creation of condition in which the members of the university are free from bodily harm and humiliation, Visva Bharati would remain closed," it said.

The University also condemned the police inaction despite "intimating well in advance" the district magistrate, the police superintendent, the chief secretary and home secretary of the state. Condemning the attack on one of its professors - Biplab Loho Chowdhury on Monday night by the perpetrators of violence, the varsity demanded that the police should withdraw the false FIRs slapped on the vice-chancellor and other university officials.

Unless the police withdraw the false FIRs slapped on the vice-chancellor and other university officials, there shall exist a scary environment of fear and shall not be free from the threat of humiliation and violence. So we request the state home ministry to withdraw the FIRs immediately, the statement said. The vandalism at Visva-Bharati Tuesday snowballed into a major political row after the ruling TMC and the central university filed police complaints against each other and West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar threw his weight behind the varsity.

The police confirmed the receipt of complaints from both sides and said they were being looked into. Wondering about the fate of the FIRs lodged by the University since August 15, the statement said the institute's teachers and staff will hold a 12 hour-long fast as a mark of protest against the vandalism.

The date was, however, not mentioned. Claiming that the boundary wall fencing does not affect the natural beauty of the area, the university said the height of the boundary wall would have been only four feet from the ground which would be decorated with creepers and plants in harmony with the aesthetics of the campus and the environment.

The university has decided to seek the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is also its chancellor, for the deployment of central security forces in its premises opening a potential flashpoint with the state government.

TRENDING

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Attack on Titan Season 4: Will Titan capture Eren's layer? Final season’s division into 2 blocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Patriots to start season without fans at home

The New England Patriots will play at least their first two home games in an empty Gillette Stadium. The Patriots made the announcement Tuesday after consultation with the Massachusetts Reopening Advisory Board.The state order affects at le...

Trinidad and Tobago opposition concedes defeat in elections

Trinidad and Tobagos opposition United National Congress UNC on Tuesday conceded defeat in last weeks parliamentary elections after a partial recount, clearing the way for the swearing-in on Wednesday of the new government. Prime Minister K...

Rangers' Gibaut suspended 3 games, Woodward 1 by MLB

Texas Rangers right-hander Ian Gibaut received a three-game suspension for his actions in Mondays game against the visiting San Diego Padres, Major League Baseball announced Tuesday. MLB deemed Gibaut intentionally threw a pitch at Manny Ma...

Sudan 'astonished' at spokesman's remarks about 'contacts' with Israel

Sudans Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday it was astonished by remarks made by its own spokesman in which he said Khartoum had contacts with Israel, stressing that the government had not discussed the possibility of diplomatic relations. Hayd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020