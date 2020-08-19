Left Menu
Bihar: Post official sets self on fire inside office

There was no one at the spot when the it happened, police said.

PTI | Muzaffarpur | Updated: 19-08-2020 00:56 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 00:56 IST
A post official set himself on fire inside his officer in Bihars Muzaffarpur on Tuesday, police said. The incident happened at a post office located on the RDS College's campus, they said.

Sanjay Kumar Sinha, aged around 45, locked himself inside the office and set himself on fire, Kazi Muhammadpur's station house officer Sujauddin said. He was a resident of Khesrahi village in the Patepur police station area in Vaishali district and was posted as the assistant postmaster here, the officer said.

Police have found a suicide note from the spot, he added. There was no one at the spot when the it happened, police said.

A friend of Sinha informed the police about the incident after he went to the post office on being told that his family could not reach him over the phone. The matter is being probed, police said.

