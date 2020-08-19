Bodies of couple, two children recovered from Nagpur house

A city-based doctor Sushma Rane died by suicide after allegedly killing her husband and two children in Nagpur on Tuesday, the police informed.

The bodies of her husband, Dhiraj Rane, and her two children were found on the bed. While the body of the doctor was found hanging from the ceiling in the adjoining room in their house, the police added.

"A police team reached the spot after receiving a call at 1.30 pm. The four bodies were recovered by the team from the spot. A suicide note has also been recovered from the spot. Further probe is on," DCP Nilotpal informed reporters. (ANI)