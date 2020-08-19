Andhra Minister Taneti Vanitha visits flood affected areas in West Godavari

Andhra Pradesh Minister Taneti Vanitha on Tuesday visited flood-affected Maddura Lanka village in Kovvur Mandal in West Godavari district. "The state government will help the people of the village," she said while speaking to reporters.

Vanitha later went to Goshpada Kshetram, situated on banks of river Godavari and offered prayers. Several areas of Andhra Pradesh from the past few have been receiving heavy rainfall causing flooding in several areas.

The local administration has shifted people from the flood-affected areas to safer places and it is keeping an eye on the situation. (ANI)