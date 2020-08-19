Fire breaks out at NPCL substation in UP's Greater Noida
ANI | Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 19-08-2020 10:16 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 10:04 IST
Fire tenders have reached the spot and efforts are underway to douse the fire, officials said.
More details awaited.
