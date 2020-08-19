Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vagator rave party: Co-organiser of Sunburn festival arrested

A co-organizer of Sunburn EDM festival was arrested on Tuesday by the Goa Crime Branch, in connection with a rave party organised in Vagator wherein 23 people, including three foreigners, were held on August 16.

ANI | Vagator (Goa) | Updated: 19-08-2020 11:35 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 11:25 IST
Vagator rave party: Co-organiser of Sunburn festival arrested
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A co-organizer of Sunburn EDM festival was arrested on Tuesday by the Goa Crime Branch, in connection with a rave party organized in Vagator wherein 23 people, including three foreigners, were held on August 16. Shobhit Saxena, Superintendent of Police (Crime Branch) told ANI that in a follow-up investigation of the rave party case, Shailesh Shetty who organizes the Sunburn EDM festival has been arrested for his involvement in the case.

He added that Shetty has been arrested under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. In all, 24 persons have been arrested in connection with the rave party held on Saturday and Sunday, Saxena added.

The raid was conducted after the police received information about the rave party on the intervening night of August 15-16.

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Certain that Sushant will get justice: Rajput's cousin Babloo after SC Verdict

Thanking the Supreme Court for ordering a CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Bihar BJP MLA and cousin of the late actor, Niraj Singh Babloo, on Tuesday stated that he was now certain that Rajput will get justice. Our family tha...

Basketball-Teams not part of NBA restart to begin workouts next month

The National Basketball Players Association NBPA and the NBA on Tuesday announced an agreement for the eight teams not part of the 2019-20 seasons restart in Orlando to begin voluntary group workouts at their facilities next month. Accordin...

UN crisis looms as US readies demand for Iran sanctions

After a resounding defeat in the UN Security Council, the United States is poised to call for the United Nations to reimpose sanctions on Iran under a rarely used diplomatic maneuver a move that is likely to further isolate the Trump admin...

Alcohol rules again loosen as Dubai seeks economic recovery

Dubai again has loosened laws governing alcohol sales and possession of liquor as the sheikhdom tries to claw its way out of an economic depression worsened by the coronavirus pandemic. The outbreak of the virus exacerbated the already-gath...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020