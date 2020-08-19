Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bus hijacked with passengers on board in Agra

The incident took place in the Malpura police station area when the bus was en route to Panna in Madhya Pradesh from Gurgaon in Haryana, according to police. Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said the bus driver, staff and passengers are safe.

PTI | Agra/Lucknow | Updated: 19-08-2020 12:59 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 12:59 IST
Bus hijacked with passengers on board in Agra

A privately-operated bus with passengers on board was hijacked by recovery agents of a finance company in Uttar Pradesh's Agra on Wednesday morning, officials said. The incident took place in the Malpura police station area when the bus was en route to Panna in Madhya Pradesh from Gurgaon in Haryana, according to police.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said the bus driver, staff and passengers are safe. "Regarding the bus incident in Agra, the finance company had illegally seized the bus. The driver, staff and passengers are safe. The bus owner died yesterday (Tuesday) and his son is conducting the last rites," he said in a statement.

However, the statement did not mention the whereabouts of the bus. Senior Superintendent of Police, Agra, Babloo Kumar said three people who got off the bus informed the police that representatives of the finance company had boarded the vehicle.

"Preliminary information reveals the bus has been taken away by the people from a finance company which had financed the vehicle. A case has been registered and police teams formed to search for it," he said. He said it was a finance-related incident and the action of the men "audacious".

The registration number of the sleeper bus is UP75M 3516 (Etawah in UP) but it is owned by a private operator in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, according to the police. Kumar said the episode started around 10:30 PM on Tuesday when the bus was near Raibha toll plaza at Dakshin bypass and eight-nine young men in two SUVs intercepted it.

These men claimed they were from the finance company and asked the bus driver to get down but he ignored them and continued the ride, he said. "The men in SUVs then chased the bus and overtook it at Malpura area. They got into the bus and forcibly brought down the driver and the conductor. They also told the passengers to not scream and assured them that no harm will be done to them," he added.

Later, four of these men boarded the bus and sped away on the Delhi-Kanpur highway, Kumar said. He said the driver and the conductor of the bus were taken in one of the SUVs and dropped off in Kuberpur area on the highway around 4 am after which they approached the local police for help.

Police personnel, including the district police chief, then reached the spot and a search operation was launched to track the bus, he said..

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket Team St Lucia Zouks unveils official new jersey and website ahead of the 8th Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

New Delhi India Aug 19 ANINewsVoir Cricket team St Lucia Zouks - owned by KPH Dream Cricket Pvt Ltd, the consortium that owns Kings XI Punjab - today virtually unveiled its new official jersey and website - www.zouksonfire.com. These new an...

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

When will One Punch Man Season 3 premiere Fans have been asking this question since Season 2 dropped its finale in June last year but none has been able to give the right answer.One Punch Man Season 3 is yet to an official nod but the anime...

Hero Electric partners OTO Capital for flexible financing options for electric two-wheelers

Hero Electric on Wednesday said it has partnered with vehicle leasing start-up OTO Capital to offer affordable and flexible financing options for electric two-wheelers. Under the partnership, OTO Capital will offer a flexible model to custo...

Not fit for me to comment on SC's verdict: Sanjay Raut on SSR case

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said that it is not right for him to make any political comment on Supreme Courts latest order in actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death case. Supreme Court has given its verdict, it is not right to make...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020