Left Menu
Development News Edition

LJP was the first to demand CBI's intervention in Sushant's death case: Ram Vilas Paswan

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict of handing over the investigation of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2020 13:45 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 13:45 IST
LJP was the first to demand CBI's intervention in Sushant's death case: Ram Vilas Paswan
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict of handing over the investigation of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader also said it was his party, which had first raised the demand for a CBI investigation in this case.

"I welcome the Supreme Court's decision to hand over the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suspicious death to CBI. Seeing his family's sentiments and the carelessness in investigations, the LJP was the first one to demand an investigation by the CBI in the case," Paswan's tweet read (roughly translated in English from Hindi). Notably, holding that the FIR registered in Bihar's Patna over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput was legitimate, the Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the CBI to investigate the case.

The single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy also said the Bihar government was competent to recommend transferring the case to the CBI. The apex court also asked Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence collected so far in the case to the CBI. The state of Maharashtra refused the option to challenge the order, Justice Roy said.

The CBI has registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna. An FIR was registered in Patna on a complaint filed by KK Singh, Rajput's father, under sections related to abetment to suicide. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana Police seizes 1.4 kg smack, 270 kg cannabis, six held

The Haryana Police has seized 1.4 kg of smack and 270 kg of cannabis in separate incidents in Rohtak and Jind districts, with the arrest of six people, an official spokesperson said on Wednesday. A police team in Rohtak had got a tip-off th...

Prashant Bhushan moves SC, seeks deferment of hearing on sentence till review plea considered

A day before the scheduled hearing on quantum of sentence, activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan who has been held guilty of criminal contempt for his two derogatory tweets, moved the Supreme Court seeking deferment of the proceedings till a rev...

Visva-Bharati teachers, students condemn campus violence

Teachers and students bodies of Visva-Bharati on Wednesday condemned the violence that rocked the campus over fencing the ground where the famed Poush Mela used to be held. Visva-Bharati University Faculty Association VBUFA said it was in f...

Bihar, Maharashtra alleging political interference, legitimacy under cloud: SC orders CBI probe in SSR case

Observing that the acrimonious allegations levelled by Maharashtra and Bihar governments against each other in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case have brought the legitimacy of the investigation under a cloud, the Supreme Court on Wednesda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020