Left Menu
Development News Edition

3-day Monsoon Session of UP Assembly begins Thursday

People who came in contact with me from August 16 to August 18 should get themselves tested." The Speaker said that COVID-19 testing centres would be established near the residences of the MLAs as they have to be tested in a single day. Elaborating on the seating arrangements in the Assembly, Dixit said, "The MLAs will be seated leaving a seat (vacant) between them." Arrangements have also been made for the legislators to sit in the ''Yes'' and ''No'' lobbies.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 19-08-2020 14:08 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 14:08 IST
3-day Monsoon Session of UP Assembly begins Thursday

The three-day Monsoon Session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly will commence on Thursday, with authorities making special seating arrangments following COVID-19 protocols and setting up testing centres near residences of MLAs for easy collection of swab samples. Assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit has said all members will undergo COVID-19 test in a day and there will also be thermal screening facility outside the House.

In the run-up to the session, coronavirus tests were carried out on 600 staff members of the Assembly on Monday. Twenty staffers tested positive for the virus. Ahead of the session, two ministers -- Kamal Rani Varun and Chetan Chauhan -- succumbed to COVID-19 infection in a span of two weeks.

Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Atul Garg was hospitalised on Tuesday after he said he had tested positive for COVID-19. Sixty-three-year-old Garg, an MLA from Ghaziabad, tweeted on Tuesday, "On August 15, RT-PCR test was done and I had tested negative. Yesterday (Monday), in the rapid test conducted at around 9 pm, I tested positive. People who came in contact with me from August 16 to August 18 should get themselves tested." The Speaker said that COVID-19 testing centres would be established near the residences of the MLAs as they have to be tested in a single day.

Elaborating on the seating arrangements in the Assembly, Dixit said, "The MLAs will be seated leaving a seat (vacant) between them." Arrangements have also been made for the legislators to sit in the ''Yes'' and ''No'' lobbies. Each lobby can accommodate 30 legislators, according to Dixit. A visitors' gallery has also been reserved this time for the MLAs to sit, he said, adding that the canteen would not be opened.

Dixit hoped that the Opposition members would not move into the well of the House and that they would abide by social distancing norms. "They have assured us," he added. The MLAs will be thermally scanned before they enter the House and they will surely come wearing a mask, the Speaker said. "If they do not come wearing a mask, we will give them one," he said.

"I have requested former MLAs that they should not come to the Vidhan Bhawan during the session," the Speaker said. Uttar Pradesh reported its worst single-day spike of 77 fatalities on Tuesday, pushing the COVID-19 death toll in the state to 2,585, a senior official said.

The number of COVID-19 cases has reached 1,62,434 with 4,336 fresh cases in 24 hours. The state has 50,242 cases of active infection, he said.

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Netflix tests 'shuffle' button on the homepage

Netflix is planning to bring a shuffle feature to its collection of streaming movies and TV shows, which will play titles randomly selected by the streaming service. The company has been running this test since July. The feature is being te...

Inconsistencies into SSR's death probe created wave of anger throughout country: Jay Panda

BJP leader Jay Panda on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Courts verdict to handover the probe into the Sushant Singh Rajputs death case to the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI, stating that the late actor had symbolised aspirational India ...

Haryana Police seizes 1.4 kg smack, 270 kg cannabis, six held

The Haryana Police has seized 1.4 kg of smack and 270 kg of cannabis in separate incidents in Rohtak and Jind districts, with the arrest of six people, an official spokesperson said on Wednesday. A police team in Rohtak had got a tip-off th...

Prashant Bhushan moves SC, seeks deferment of hearing on sentence till review plea considered

A day before the scheduled hearing on quantum of sentence, activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan who has been held guilty of criminal contempt for his two derogatory tweets, moved the Supreme Court seeking deferment of the proceedings till a rev...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020