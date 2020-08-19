Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC's decision fulfils wishes of Bihar's 12 cr population: JDU's Sanjay Singh on SSR case

Handing over the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput to the CBI is equivalent to fulfilling the wish of 12 crore people from Bihar, said Janata Dal (United) leader Sanjay Singh on Wednesday.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 19-08-2020 14:29 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 14:19 IST
SC's decision fulfils wishes of Bihar's 12 cr population: JDU's Sanjay Singh on SSR case
JDU leader Sanjay Singh talking to ANI in Patna on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Handing over the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput to the CBI is equivalent to fulfilling the wish of 12 crore people from Bihar, said Janata Dal (United) leader Sanjay Singh on Wednesday. "This is the fulfilment of wishes of Bihar's 12 crore population, and those of other Indians. I thank Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for forwarding the case to CBI. Justice was delivered in the temple of justice today," Singh said.

Holding that the FIR registered in Bihar's Patna over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput was legitimate, the Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the CBI to investigate the case. The single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy also said that the Bihar Government was competent to recommend transferring the case to the CBI.

The apex court also asked Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence collected so far in the case to the CBI. The state of Maharashtra refused the option to challenge the order, Justice Roy said. The CBI has registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.

An FIR was registered in Patna on a complaint filed by KK Singh, Rajput's father, under sections related to abetment to suicide. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Netflix tests 'shuffle' button on the homepage

Netflix is planning to bring a shuffle feature to its collection of streaming movies and TV shows, which will play titles randomly selected by the streaming service. The company has been running this test since July. The feature is being te...

Inconsistencies into SSR's death probe created wave of anger throughout country: Jay Panda

BJP leader Jay Panda on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Courts verdict to handover the probe into the Sushant Singh Rajputs death case to the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI, stating that the late actor had symbolised aspirational India ...

Haryana Police seizes 1.4 kg smack, 270 kg cannabis, six held

The Haryana Police has seized 1.4 kg of smack and 270 kg of cannabis in separate incidents in Rohtak and Jind districts, with the arrest of six people, an official spokesperson said on Wednesday. A police team in Rohtak had got a tip-off th...

Prashant Bhushan moves SC, seeks deferment of hearing on sentence till review plea considered

A day before the scheduled hearing on quantum of sentence, activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan who has been held guilty of criminal contempt for his two derogatory tweets, moved the Supreme Court seeking deferment of the proceedings till a rev...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020