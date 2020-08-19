Left Menu
Development News Edition

Justice triumphs: Ravi Shankar Prasad on SC's verdict in Sushant Singh Rajput case

The soul of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput will surely now rest in peace with the assurance of a fair investigation by CBI on the FIR filed in Patna by Bihar Police whose request for transfer of case to CBI has been validated by the Supreme Court," Prasad tweeted.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2020 14:37 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 14:37 IST
Justice triumphs: Ravi Shankar Prasad on SC's verdict in Sushant Singh Rajput case

BJP leader and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday hailed a Supreme Court order upholding a CBI probe in actor Sushant SinghRajput's death case as a triumph of justice.  He also praised the "exemplary courage" shown by the actor's family and the "overpowering desire of the people of India" to see justice in the case and called it a new milestone

"Justice triumphs! The soul of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput will surely now rest in peace with the assurance of a fair investigation by CBI on the FIR filed in Patna by Bihar Police whose request for transfer of case to CBI has been validated by the Supreme Court," Prasad tweeted.  The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the transfer of an FIR, lodged at Patna against actress Rhea Chakraborty and others for allegedly abetting the suicide of Rajput, to the CBI. The apex court said that Bihar government is competent to transfer the case to the CBI for investigation.  Rajput, 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 and since then Mumbai Police has been probing the case keeping in mind various angles.

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Finland's Prime Minister says COVID test negative

Finlands Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Wednesday her COVID-19 test taken a day earlier was negative, but she would continue to work remotely due to respiratory symptoms.It is important not to go to work if showing symptoms and thus exp...

Mali soldiers promise elections after coup condemned abroad

Soldiers who ousted Malis president and government in a military coup that drew condemnation abroad promised on Wednesday to restore stability and oversee a transition to elections within a reasonable time. President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita ...

With CBI probe in SSR death case, people can trust there'll be justice: Nitish Kumar

The people can trust that Sushant Singh Rajput will get justice now that the Supreme Court has directed to hand over the investigation in the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Wedne...

Logistics services provider DP World acquires 3 units of Transworld Group

Global logistics services provider DP World has acquired three units of Transworld Group for an undisclosed sum. The units acquired are Transworld Feeders FZCO, Avana Logistik including its subsidiary Avana Global FZCO, and Transworld Fee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020