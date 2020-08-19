Left Menu
Development News Edition

Militant killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Shopian

Based on specific inputs about the presence of militants in Chitragam village of south Kashmir district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official said. He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired on a search party of the forces, who retaliated.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 19-08-2020 16:42 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 16:40 IST
Militant killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Shopian
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said. Based on specific inputs about the presence of militants in Chitragam village of south Kashmir district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired on a search party of the forces, who retaliated. In the ensuing exchange of fire, one militant was killed, the official said.

The militant's identity and group affiliation is yet to be ascertained, he said, adding that the operation is underway..

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Plea in HC claims Dissolution of Muslim Marriage Act discriminates against women

A PIL has been moved in the Delhi High Court challenging a provision of the Dissolution of Muslim Marriage Act claiming it discriminates against Muslim women as it allegedly permits&#160;dissolution&#160;of a marriage if the husband&#160;re...

Bust of 'one rupee doctor' vandalised over Visva-Bharati support

The bust of noted doctor Sushovan Banerjee in West Bengals Bolpur town was found to be smeared with ink on Wednesday after he spoke in support of fencing the Visva-Bharati ground where the Poush Mela used to be held, police said. Locals not...

EU leaders to back Belarus protesters but tread carefully on Russia

European Union leaders holding an emergency summit were expected to endorse sanctions on Belarusian officials blamed for election fraud on Wednesday, but signalled reluctance to take steps that might be seen as a bid to pry the country from...

Hyderabad varsity gears up for entrance exams from Sept 24

The University of Hyderabad UoH on Wednesday said it would hold its nation-wide entrance examination for admission to various postgraduate and research courses between September 24 and 26. UoH Vice-Chancellor professor Appa RaoPodilesaid t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020