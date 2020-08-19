People will teach lesson to those who betrayed Cong: Digvijaya
As many as 25 MLAs in the 230-member Madhya Pradesh House resigned from the Congress and their Assembly membership in the last few months after former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the party and joined the BJP. Asked about the Congress's strategy for the Assembly bypolls, Singh told reporters in Chhindwara on Tuesday night that "people will teach a lesson to those who betrayed the party".PTI | Chhindwara | Updated: 19-08-2020 16:58 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 16:58 IST
Veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has said people will teach a lesson to those who betrayed the party. As many as 25 MLAs in the 230-member Madhya Pradesh House resigned from the Congress and their Assembly membership in the last few months after former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the party and joined the BJP.
Asked about the Congress's strategy for the Assembly bypolls, Singh told reporters in Chhindwara on Tuesday night that "people will teach a lesson to those who betrayed the party". He did not take any name. Singh also said the Congress has full faith in the leadership of Madhya Pradesh party president and former chief minister Kamal Nath, and lauded his hard work for the party.
PTI COR ADU MAS GK GK.
ALSO READ
U.S. congressional primaries in 5 states feature polar political opposites
Hanuman Chalisa recital organised at Kamal Nath's residence, MP Congress to send 11 silver bricks for Ram temple, Ayodhya
Congressional Democrats, White House set new round of coronavirus aid talks
Ram Temple Bhoomi Pujan: Houses of ministers, MPs, MLAs will be illuminated in Madhya Pradesh, says Narottam Mishra
Hooch tragedy couldn't have happened without knowledge of authorities: Congress MP Dullo