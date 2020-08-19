Left Menu
Development News Edition

TN heirs of people killed in Kerala landslip will get Rs 3 lakh: CM

Heirs of each of those who died in a landslide in Kerala and living in Tamil Nadu will be provided an assistance of Rs three lakh, Chief Minister K Palaniswami announced on Wednesday.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-08-2020 17:09 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 17:09 IST
TN heirs of people killed in Kerala landslip will get Rs 3 lakh: CM

Heirs of each of those who died in a landslide in Kerala and living in Tamil Nadu will be provided an assistance of Rs three lakh, Chief Minister K Palaniswami announced on Wednesday. Direct successors of every person killed in the landslide and residing in Tamil Nadu would be given Rs three lakh financial aid, Palaniswami said.

Those who sustained serious injuries shall get Rs one lakh, he said, adding that the assistance would be provided from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund. Palaniswami said the tea estate labourers killed at Munnar in Idukki district of Kerala were natives of Tamil Nadu and were living and working in the neighbouring state for a long time.

On his directive, a team of personnel from Theni district joined the rescue efforts in Kerala, he said, adding that 12 workers have been rescued and admitted in a hospital for treatment. He condoled the deaths and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

The death toll in the recent landslide stood at 61 on Tuesday with the recovery of three more bodies..

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Sponge iron industry facing acute shortage of iron ore: SIMA

The sponge iron industry is facing an acute shortage of key raw material iron ore, the Sponge Iron Manufacturers Association SIMA has said, urging the Centre to ramp up its production and despatches. The industry body also said after the au...

MP man cycles 105 km to ferry son to Class 10 exam centre

In absence of public transport, a 38-year-old man travelled on a bicycle for 105 km carrying his son to ensure he does not miss Class 10 boards supplementary exam here in Madhya Pradesh. Though Shobhram, who paddled the cycle, is himself un...

NRA to conduct Common Eligibility Test for Group B, C candidates: Dr Jitendra Singh

The Union Minister of State Independent Charge, Development of North Eastern Region DoNER, MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today said that the decision of the Cabinet to set up a N...

L&T Financial Services to raise Rs 200 crore via NCDs

LT Financial Services is seeking to raise Rs 200 crore by way of non-convertible debentures NCDs to boost its capital buffer as the coronavirus-battered economy is set to go into its first annual contraction in four decades. The company sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020