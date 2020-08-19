TN heirs of people killed in Kerala landslip will get Rs 3 lakh: CM

Heirs of each of those who died in a landslide in Kerala and living in Tamil Nadu will be provided an assistance of Rs three lakh, Chief Minister K Palaniswami announced on Wednesday. Direct successors of every person killed in the landslide and residing in Tamil Nadu would be given Rs three lakh financial aid, Palaniswami said.

Those who sustained serious injuries shall get Rs one lakh, he said, adding that the assistance would be provided from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund. Palaniswami said the tea estate labourers killed at Munnar in Idukki district of Kerala were natives of Tamil Nadu and were living and working in the neighbouring state for a long time.

On his directive, a team of personnel from Theni district joined the rescue efforts in Kerala, he said, adding that 12 workers have been rescued and admitted in a hospital for treatment. He condoled the deaths and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

The death toll in the recent landslide stood at 61 on Tuesday with the recovery of three more bodies..