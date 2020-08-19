Left Menu
SSR case transfer to CBI, a matter of satisfaction for Bihar people: Union Minister RK Singh

Union Minister RK Singh on Wednesday said that the Supreme Court order handing over the investigation into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is a matter of satisfaction for the people of Bihar.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2020 17:36 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 17:15 IST
Union Minister RK Singh speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister RK Singh on Wednesday said that the Supreme Court order handing over the investigation into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is a matter of satisfaction for the people of Bihar. "It's (order transferring probe to CBI) a matter of satisfaction for people of Bihar who want a fair investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. It was unfortunate that Mumbai police were not carrying out proper investigation in the case," Singh the MP from Arrah said.

This comes after the Supreme Court, earlier today, held that the FIR registered in Patna in the matter was legitimate and directed the CBI to investigate. The top court also held that the Bihar government was competent to recommend a CBI probe in the matter. The apex court order came on a petition filed by actor Rhea Chakraborty seeking to transfer the FIR, registered against her in Patna for alleged abetment of suicide in connection with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, to the Mumbai Police.

Singh, who is also BJP Lok Sabha MP from Bihar's Arrah, had earlier accused the Mumbai Police of probing people in the death case for publicity and said that that people's demand to transfer the case to the CBI is justified. Earlier, The CBI had registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted Bihar Government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.

An FIR was registered in Patna on a complaint filed by KK Singh, Rajput's father, under sections related to abetment to suicide. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

