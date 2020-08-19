Naxal wanted for killing of Chhattisgarh villager arrested

A Maoist, allegedly involved in the abduction and killing of a villager in 2018, was arrested on Wednesday from Chhattisgarhs insurgency-hit Bijapur district, police said. Acting on a tip-off, the ultra, identified as Masram Bhogami (27), was apprehended by a team of the District Force from his village Tindodi under the Bhairamgarh police station area, a local police official said.

Bhogami was allegedly involved in the murder of a man of his own village in May 2018 after kidnapping him from his home along with other ultras, he said. He was produced in a local court which sent him to jail under judicial remand, he added.