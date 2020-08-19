NRDC, NAL to set up incubation centre for start-ups in aerospace technologies

The National Research Development Corporation (NRDC) and the National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL) will establish an innovation-cum-incubation centre with external private funding to promote start-ups in the emerging area of aerospace technologies, a statement said on Wednesday

Under this programme start-ups in the area of aerospace engineering would be incubated, mentored and supported for product and prototype development and their validation. The NRDC is a PSU under the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research while the NAL is an institute under the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research

“It is a historical day as NRDC and CSIR-NAL forged an innovative partnership to promote start-ups in the niche high tech area of aerospace engineering and this partnership may pave a way for establishing Innovation cum Incubation Centres in other CSIR laboratories which are working in different thematic areas” said H Purushotham, Chief Managing Director, NRDC. He also said this partnership will help to create employment opportunities in the country.