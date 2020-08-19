Left Menu
Development News Edition

NRDC, NAL to set up incubation centre for start-ups in aerospace technologies

The National Research Development Corporation (NRDC) and the National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL) will establish an innovation-cum-incubation centre with external private funding to promote start-ups in the emerging area of aerospace technologies, a statement said on Wednesday Under this programme start-ups in the area of aerospace engineering would be incubated, mentored and supported for product and prototype development and their validation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2020 17:22 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 17:22 IST
NRDC, NAL to set up incubation centre for start-ups in aerospace technologies

The National Research Development Corporation (NRDC) and the National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL) will establish an innovation-cum-incubation centre with external private funding to promote start-ups in the emerging area of aerospace technologies, a statement said on Wednesday

Under this programme start-ups in the area of aerospace engineering would be incubated, mentored and supported for product and prototype development and their validation.  The NRDC is a PSU under the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research while the NAL is an institute under the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research

“It is a historical day as NRDC and CSIR-NAL forged an innovative partnership to promote start-ups in the niche high tech area of aerospace engineering and this partnership may pave a way for establishing Innovation cum Incubation Centres in other CSIR laboratories which are working in different thematic areas” said H Purushotham, Chief Managing Director, NRDC.  He also said this partnership will help to create employment opportunities in the country.

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Sponge iron industry facing acute shortage of iron ore: SIMA

The sponge iron industry is facing an acute shortage of key raw material iron ore, the Sponge Iron Manufacturers Association SIMA has said, urging the Centre to ramp up its production and despatches. The industry body also said after the au...

MP man cycles 105 km to ferry son to Class 10 exam centre

In absence of public transport, a 38-year-old man travelled on a bicycle for 105 km carrying his son to ensure he does not miss Class 10 boards supplementary exam here in Madhya Pradesh. Though Shobhram, who paddled the cycle, is himself un...

NRA to conduct Common Eligibility Test for Group B, C candidates: Dr Jitendra Singh

The Union Minister of State Independent Charge, Development of North Eastern Region DoNER, MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today said that the decision of the Cabinet to set up a N...

L&T Financial Services to raise Rs 200 crore via NCDs

LT Financial Services is seeking to raise Rs 200 crore by way of non-convertible debentures NCDs to boost its capital buffer as the coronavirus-battered economy is set to go into its first annual contraction in four decades. The company sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020