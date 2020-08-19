Left Menu
CCEA approves PFC and REC for extending loans to DISCOMs

One-time relaxation would help in providing liquidity to the power sector and ensure payments by State Governments to DISCOMs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2020 17:44 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 17:44 IST
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has approved a one-time relaxation to Power Finance Corporation (PFC) and Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) for extending loans to Distribution Companies (DISCOMs) above limits of the working capital cap of 25% of last year's revenues under Ujwal DISCOM Assurance Yojana (UDAY).

(With Inputs from PIB)

