CCEA approves PFC and REC for extending loans to DISCOMs
New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2020 17:44 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 17:44 IST
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has approved a one-time relaxation to Power Finance Corporation (PFC) and Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) for extending loans to Distribution Companies (DISCOMs) above limits of the working capital cap of 25% of last year's revenues under Ujwal DISCOM Assurance Yojana (UDAY).
One-time relaxation would help in providing liquidity to the power sector and ensure payments by State Governments to DISCOMs.
(With Inputs from PIB)
