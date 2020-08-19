Bhagat Singh Koshyari sworn in as Goa Governor

Bhagat Singh Koshyari was swornin as Goa Governor here on Wednesday, an official said

Chief Justice of Bombay High Court Justice DipankarDatta administered the oath of office to Koshari, who isGovernor of Maharashtra and assumed the additional charge asGoa Governor after Satya Pal Malik was on Tuesday transferredand appointed as the Governor of Meghalaya

Koshyari read out his oath in Konkani. Goa ChiefMinister Pramod Sawant and Leader of Opposition in AssemblyDigambar Kamat were among those present on the occasion.