Bedi for intervention of Modi, Shah on medical colleges issue

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 19-08-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 18:59 IST
Puducherry, Aug 19 (PTI): Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Wednesday sought the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to bring all private medical colleges onboard to treat the COVID-19 patients. In a Whatsapp message, she said people were suffering from the pandemic and her appeals to bring the medical colleges onboard to treat the patients have fallen on deaf ears.

"Hence, I'm seeking the intervention of the Prime Minister and Home Minister," she said. "No small place has so much in medical care as Puducherry has, yet it is not able to galvanise all," she said. Bedi further said, "If we take one (private) medical college under the Disaster Management Act, all the rest will come in line." There are seven private medical colleges in Puducherry and a government medical college besides the centrally administered JIPMER.

