Setting up NRA, a landmark reform: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Terming it as a landmark reform in the history of independent India, Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday hailed the government's approval of the proposal to set up a National Recruitment Agency (NRA) to conduct a Common Eligibility Test (CET) for job seekers in the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2020 19:02 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 19:02 IST
Union Minister Jitendra Singh speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Terming it as a landmark reform in the history of independent India, Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday hailed the government's approval of the proposal to set up a National Recruitment Agency (NRA) to conduct a Common Eligibility Test (CET) for job seekers in the country. "It's one of the most landmark reforms in the history of independent India. It'll bring in ease of recruitment, selection, job placement and ease of living particularly for certain sections of society which are at a disadvantage on one account or the other," Singh said.

The CET will be conducted for selection to non-gazetted posts in the central government and public sector banks. While talking to ANI, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Development of North Eastern Region said that it was long due and will benefit the youth of the country.

"The setting up of NRA to conduct CET for preliminary selection to various Government vacancies is a revolutionary step. It is revolutionary reform that was carried out after the personal intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It was long due. We take care of the youths. This will bring ease of recruitment, ease of selection, and thereby ease of living for aspirant candidates," Singh said. "Multiple testing agencies were creating problems and hence we make it one to solve this. It will be convenient and cost-effective. It will prove to be boon particularly for economically deprived who cannot afford traveling to multiple centres, youth in far-flung areas and women candidates who are unable to travel to different cities because of constraints of travel and stay," he added.

The CET score of the candidate shall be valid for a period of three years from the date of declaration of the result, Singh said. "There will be one centre in every district of the state. No candidate has to move from his/her districts to take the tests. It will also help employers to recruit candidates based on these exams date. It is progressive and visionary step," he said.

The CET score of the candidate shall be valid for a period of three years from the date of declaration of the result. The best of the valid scores shall be deemed to be the current score of the candidate. There shall be no restriction on the number of attempts to be taken by a candidate to appear in the CET subject to the upper age limit. Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said the decision will benefit job seeking youth of the country.

C Chandramouli, Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training, said that there are more than 20 recruitment agencies in central government. He said that preliminary exam of three recruitment agencies was being made common and in course of time there will be common eligibility test for other recruitment agencies. (ANI)

