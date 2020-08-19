Fire at power station in Greater Noida, none hurt

A major fire broke out at a power station in Greater Noida on Wednesday morning, officials said. No one was hurt in the fire that was reported around 8.30 am in a transformer at the power station of the Noida Power Company Limited (NPCL) in Sector 148, the officials said.

The fire was controlled by 10.30 am but the exact cause of its trigger was yet to be ascertained, according to police officials who joined the relief effort along with the Fire Department. Thick smoke billowed from the enraging fire, which could be seen in the sky from a distance during the incident that came amid rains in the region.

"Around a dozen fire tenders were rushed to the spot immediately and fire-fighting lasted for about two hours. The blaze was eventually doused ad the situation brought under control," the official from the local Knowledge Park police station said. The incident also led to brief disruptions in power supply in nearby areas, locals told PTI.

The NPCL, a joint venture between the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group and the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority, is a power distribution company that reaches out to a population of about seven lakh spread across an area of 335 sq km, according to its website. PTI KIS KJ.