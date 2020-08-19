Heavy rain predicted in Odisha, relief commissioner asks districts collectors to be alert

Following the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for heavy to very heavy rainfall in the state, the Special Relief Commissioner has issued advisory for all the district collectors asking them to remain alert and monitor the situation. The message from the SRC read, "Situation may be closely monitored. Districts under red, orange and yellow warning to remain prepared to meet any water logging/ localised flood like situation including in urban areas. Local flash flood in hilly areas and landslides may occur."

"Alert BDOs, Tehsildars, EES of DOWR, RD and works on maintaining road communication (.) DOWR, particularly EE MI and EE drainages for prompt response to breaches on embankments and cleaning of drainage channels," it read. The SRC said that river embankments may also be kept on watch. Continuous vigil of low lying areas, dewatering wherever required including urban areas may be taken up. ODRAF and state fire services may be kept on alert. Advice for fishermen to be strictly implemented.

The message also stated that the weather warning is valid up to 8:30 am on August 20. It read, "Red warning: Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with isolated extremely heavy rainfall very likely to occur over districts of Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Dhenkanal, Boudh, ]agatsingpur, Cuttack and Angul."

Orange Warning heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Deogarh Sambalpur, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Puri, Khurda, Malkangiri and Koraput. Yellow warning: heavy rainfall very likely to occur at isolated places over the remaining districts of Odisha. (ANI)