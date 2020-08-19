J&K: Pak army shells forward areas along LoC in Rajouri
The Pakistan Army violated ceasefire on Wednesday by resorting to heavy firing and mortar shelling in forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, prompting a befitting retaliation from the security forces, officials said "At about 1630 hours today, Pak army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the LoC in Keri Battal area of Sunderbani sector," defence spokesperson said.PTI | Jammu | Updated: 19-08-2020 20:01 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 20:01 IST
"At about 1630 hours today, Pak army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the LoC in Keri Battal area of Sunderbani sector," defence spokesperson said. The Indian Army retaliated befittingly, he said. On August 7, a 65-year old man was killed as Pakistan army resorted to mortar shelling in Poonch district while on August 1, an army jawan was killed in firing by Pakistan in Rajouri sector. On July 11, two women were killed as Pakistan shelled forward posts and villages along the LoC in different sectors in Poonch district and on July 10, an Army man was killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Rajouri district.
