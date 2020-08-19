21-gun salute to policeman who died of COVID-19

Coimbatore, Aug 19 (PTI): A 21-gun salute was given on Wednesday to a police constable who died of COVID-19. The 30-year-old Minhajuddin, working in Tirupur district, was admitted to the ESI Hospital here on Tuesday after testing positive for the virus.

He died this afternoon. Since there was no possibility of taking the body to his native place of Anamalai, over 60 KM from here, the police department decided to bury the body here.

The policeman, enlisted in 2013, is survived by wife and a one-and-a-half-year old boy..