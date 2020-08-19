Karnataka minister demands heritage & conservation institute at Mysuru

Karnataka minister C T Ravi on Wednesday met Union Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel and demanded setting up of Indian Institute of Heritage and Conservation (IIHC) at Mysuru in the state. Ravi, state culture minister, also demanded the central government to give financial assistance to Karnataka under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) scheme for the development of infrastructural facilities at Sri Chamundeshwari Devi Temple, Mysuru.

In a representation to the Union minister, Ravi stated that there is sufficient land available for the proposed IIHC and the state government is ready to provide necessary support for the institute. Mysuru is a centre place for all heritage sites in south India. The city also offers an engaging and meaningful environment for heritage conservation for future generations, he added.

