CRPF to adopt environment friendly technologies: DG

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2020 20:36 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 20:19 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Paramilitary force CRPF will adopt environment friendly technologies to run its various activities and establishments, force chief A P Maheshwari said on Wednesday. The country's largest Central Armed Police Force has also joined hands with the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) for developing green campuses. CSE Director General Sunita Narain also visited the forces' headquarters here and addressed CRPF personnel over a webinar session on Wednesday on the topic 'plantation and water conservation'. "She emphasised on the urgent need to combat climate change by creating a world where development and environment go hand-in-hand," a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) spokesperson said. "Narain discussed various aspects of preserving the environment and emphatically stressed on the need to plant more trees and harvest rainwater," the spokesperson said. Maheshwari, during the event, said the force was "determined to actively participate in eco friendly activities and adopt environment friendly and sustainable technologies." The about 3.25 lakh personnel strong force is the lead internal security combat unit of the country with its main operations being in the Left Wing Extremism hit states and counter-terrorist combat in the Kashmir valley.

