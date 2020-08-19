Apprehension of community spread of COVID-19 in Shillong

Health authorities in Meghalaya on Wednesday expressed apprehension that community spread of COVID-19 has started in Shillong as 96 persons, whose samples were randomly collected, have tested positive in the past three days. On Wednesday 78 more people, including 35 BSF personnel, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya, taking the state's tally to 1,535, state Health Services director Aman War said.

"It appears we are going into community spread in Shillong. So as we are doing contact tracing. A definite statement will be issued as and when we complete the contract tracing," he said. He said 96 peoples, whose samples were randomly collected from August 16 till Wednesday here, have tested positive for COVID-19.

Of the fresh cases, 47 were reported from East Khasi Hills, two each from North Garo hills and East Jaintia Hills districts and 27 cases from West Garo Hills district, he said. "Thirty five BSF personnel are among the new patients," War said adding Meghalaya currently has 804 active COVID-19 cases.

Forty people were discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of recoveries to 725. Six patients have succumbed to the infection in the state so far.

East Khasi Hills district has the highest number of active cases at 470, followed by West Garo Hills at 207 and Ri Bhoi at 95. East Garo Hills district is coronavirus-free at the moment, War said. "Of the 470 coronavirus active cases in East Khasi Hills district, 174 are security personnel," he said.

Over 44,600 samples have been tested for the disease so far, he added.