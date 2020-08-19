Man who ran car over dog arrested
His arrest came a day after BJP MP Maneka Gandhi shared a video on social media in which he could purportedly be seen running his vehicle over a dog. Gurjinder Singh has been arrested, Kapurthala Deputy Superintendent of Police Sarwan Singh told PTI over phone.PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-08-2020 21:16 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 21:16 IST
A 26-year-old man, who allegedly ran his car over a dog, was arrested from Punjab's Kapurthala district, police said on Wednesday. His arrest came a day after BJP MP Maneka Gandhi shared a video on social media in which he could purportedly be seen running his vehicle over a dog.
Gurjinder Singh has been arrested, Kapurthala Deputy Superintendent of Police Sarwan Singh told PTI over phone. Police said 12 dogs have also been recovered from his house.
Singh has been booked under relevant sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the Indian Penal Code on the complaint of a representative of the People for Animals, police had said. On Monday, Gandhi had posted a video on Twitter, saying: "He is a breeder and seller of dogs for dog fights. This is what he does to dogs when they are no longer useful. This dog died after 30 minutes of being in excruciating pain." PTI CHS VSD HMB
