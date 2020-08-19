Rainwater inundates Gurgaon's iconic Golf Course road underpasses

Heavy rains on Wednesday showed no mercy on Gurgaon where main roads, including underpasses, and those in interior residential areas were submerged in water, bringing traffic movement to a halt. The 'Millennium City' recorded 26.5 mm rainfall from Tuesday night till 8.30 am on Wednesday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Sohna Chowk, Sikanderpur, Golf Course, Himgiri Chowk, Bilaspur Chowk, and the roads towards Delhi and Jaipur reported waterlogging, the Gurgaon Traffic Police said. The most striking, however, was the inundation of the underpasses on the posh Golf Course Road where water filled the carriageways on both sides of the road stretch -- touted to be aesthetically among the best in the country. The traffic police said it deployed its personnel at crucial junctions in the city to regulate traffic on the waterlogged roads.

No reaction was avaialble from Gurgaon Division Commissioner Ashok Sangwan, Gurgaon Deputy Commissioner Amit Khatri, Mayor Madhu Azad on the waterlogging situation. Power cuts during the rain in some areas amplified the problems of residents of the Millennium City, particularly those working from home, while home delivery services were also impacted.

“There was power issue in my locality in Sector 15 of the city. Working from home was not feasible because my laptop's battery was draining. I left for a friend's house on my motorcycle but the waterlogged roads were a real threat,” IT professional Vaibhav Yadav, 28, told PTI. Yashu Rao, a resident of the posh Sector 43, said, “Usually home delivery services like Swiggy and Zomato are a great help, but even their services were impacted in the wake of the rain, and going out was not feasible.” The situation remained grim in New Gurgaon too, an upcoming residential area some 15 kms away from the city, where construction-related problems faced by locals aggravated due to rains. Many took to social media to share pictures and videos of their society compounds getting submerged.

“Plaster from ill-constructed buildings falls from the ceiling inside houses and in balconies. This is a perennial problem but soars during rains and is a major safety concern,” Anjan Deveshwar, a resident of Sector 109, said. “These issues are taken up every year on paper but nothing happens. The rains lay bare all that is wrong with the drainage system and infrastructure of Gurgaon. Today also plaster fell from the ceiling in my balcony. There are several people facing similar situation,” he said.

Heavy rain showers were witnessed across the National Capital Region (NCR) overnight and through Wednesday. PTI KIS SRY.