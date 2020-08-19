UP minister Atul Garg recuperating well from COVID-19, says hospital
Uttar Pradesh minister Atul Garg's condition is stable and he is recuperating well from coronavirus, hospital officials said on Wednesday. He is maintaining his vital paraments, like oxygen saturation, well,” an official from Yashoda Hospital told PTI.PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 19-08-2020 21:51 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 21:51 IST
Uttar Pradesh minister Atul Garg's condition is stable and he is recuperating well from coronavirus, hospital officials said on Wednesday. The Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare was admitted to the private Yashoda Superspeciality Hospital, Kaushambi in Ghazibad, after he said he has tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday.
“The minister is doing fine. All his reports are within normal limits and he is recuperating well. Primary antivirals, which are recommended for COVID-19 patients, are being administered to him. He is maintaining his vital paraments, like oxygen saturation, well,” an official from Yashoda Hospital told PTI. Garg (63), an MLA from Ghaziabad, had requested all those who came in contact with him recently to get tested for the disease.
Two UP ministers, Kamal Rani Varun and Chetan Chauhan, recently succumbed to COVID-19. PTI KIS SRY.
