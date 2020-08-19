Left Menu
Extortionist held in Delhi's Rohini

The accused reached the clinic of a doctor and also demanded Rs 1 crore as extortion, the DCP said. Ashish has planned to kill a property dealer of his village because he did not pay Rs 1-crore extortion to him, police said..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 22:07 IST
A 20-year-old man was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday for his alleged involvement in recent incidents of firing to demand extortions, the Delhi Police said on Wednesday. The accused, Ashish, is a resident of Bakkarwala village and he is the son of infamous carjacker Manoj Bakkarwala, they said.

Police received information that Ashish would come near Ram Chowk, Rohini between 4 am to 5 am to meet his associates, a senior police officer said. "Thereafter, a trap was laid and one person was spotted on a scooter around 4.20 am. When police intercepted his scooter, he left the vehicle, whipped out a pistol and fired at them. Police also fired and one bullet hit on the leg of the accused, following which he was apprehended," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said.

During interrogation, Ashish disclosed that he first committed crime in 2017. He killed his friend for allegedly passing some lewd remarks at the women of his family, police said. Out on bail in February 2020, he met his friends and started threatening people in order to get extortion money.

On May 17, he along with his friend Amit had fired bullets at the house of one Satpal and demanded Rs 1-crore extortion. The accused reached the clinic of a doctor and also demanded Rs 1 crore as extortion, the DCP said. Ashish's father Manoj Bakkarwala was previously involved in over 60 criminal cases, mostly of carjacking and firing upon police personnel, police said.

He wanted to become infamous like his father. Ashish has planned to kill a property dealer of his village because he did not pay Rs 1-crore extortion to him, police said..

