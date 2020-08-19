Terrorist apprehended after joint search operation in Bandipora

A terrorist was apprehended after a joint search operation by security forces in Bandipora on the basis of inputs by Jammu and Kashmir Police.

"Op Chak Chanderger, Hajin, Bandipora. Joint search operation was launched yesterday evening in the orchards of Chak Chanderger based on @JmuKmrPolice inputs. One terrorist was apprehended," Indian Army's Chinar Corps said in a tweet.

One Pistol with a magazine and four rounds were recovered, it said. (ANI)