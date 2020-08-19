Left Menu
'Strict vigil' in flood-affected states for next 4-5 days: Central Water Commission

The Central Water Commission on Wednesday advised several districts throughout the country to maintain a "strict vigil" for the next 4-5 days and to keep a close watch at the increase in inflows in dams.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2020 22:39 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 22:39 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Central Water Commission on Wednesday advised several districts throughout the country to maintain a "strict vigil" for the next 4-5 days and to keep a close watch at the increase in inflows in dams. "Strict vigil is to be maintained in all the above states and districts for the next 4-5 days. It is advised that close watch has to be maintained for increased inflows in dams. Releases from any of these reservoirs may be done as per rule curve and standard operating procedure with advance intimation to downstream areas," said CWC.

Inflow forecast has been issued for 46 barrages and dams in the country, it added. "On August 19, 31 stations (16 in Bihar, 6 in Assam, 4 in Uttar Pradesh, 2 in Andhra Pradesh and 1 each in Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal) are flowing in 'severe flood situation' and 31 stations (13 in Bihar, 7 in Assam, 5 in Uttar Pradesh, 2 in Andhra Pradesh and 1 each in Arunachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana and Uttarakhand) are flowing in 'above normal flood situation," CWC reports states.

According to the CWC forecast, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Gujarat state, Maharashtra and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha and Vidarbha during next 4-5 days. (ANI)

